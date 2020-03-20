VICTORIA -- One man is in police custody after firing a gun in public in Langford.

Police were called to the 2800-block of Peatt Road around 6:40 p.m. Thursday after reports of a man shooting a gun outside. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Frontline officers with the West Shore RCMP, as well as the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, were called and the man was found in an apartment nearby.

The man was arrested and remains in custody. Police say their investigation is ongoing and there is no further risk to the public.