VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward and are searching for possible footage of a vehicle related to the shooting death of a Langford woman last week.

Investigators from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are looking for dashcam or surveillance video of a light brown or gold 2002 Pontiac Sunfire that may be connected to the murder of 40-year-old Angela Dalman, a West Shore resident and mother of one.

On Friday night, police responded to reports of a shooting on Arncote Avenue in Langford just after 9:30 p.m. West Shore RCMP found Dalman wounded and shot at the scene. She later died of her injuries.

On Monday, police said that a 35-year-old man, Anthony Dheensaw, had been charged for the death of Dalman. He was arrested by Saanich police on Saturday morning at the intersection of McKenzie and Glanford Avenues and was the only person in a car matching the description offered by police.

He is facing charges of second degree murder in the death of Dalman and the attempted murder of Derrick Oke.

Police believe that Dheensaw left the shooting scene Friday night in a Pontiac Sunfire before police arrived at the Langford home. Investigators are now asking to speak with anyone who may have seen the four-door Sunfire between 4:30 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. on March 7 in the Greater Victoria and Saanich Peninsula areas.

Dalman, whose friends say was well loved, is survived by a 16-year-old son. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dalman's son with his education and future goals. The page has already raised more than $7,000, exceeding the original goal of $5,000.

Donations to the GoFundMe can be made here.

At Victoria catering company Today's Lunch on Burnside Road, where Dalman worked as a delivery driver, staff are trying to cope with the loss of their friend and coworker.

The business was closed on Monday and the owner tells CTV News that they "are all in shock" as they attempt to come to terms with the loss of Dalman, who had worked there for almost three years.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or who has video of the 2002 Pontiac Sunfire, is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.