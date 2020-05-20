VICTORIA -- The Victoria Symphony has officially suspended its 2020/21 season due to COVID-19.

The symphony says that it made the decision in order to comply with B.C.’s current health guidelines and to protect its musicians, staff, volunteers and patrons.

The organization is unsure of when in-person performances will return but says that it will launch a number of new online programs amid the pandemic.

The online programs will include digital performances, interviews, archived concerts, online learning opportunities and more.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Victoria Symphony CEO Kathryn Laurin in an announcement Wednesday.

“We hope that we will continue to be recipients of our patrons’ unwavering support as we weather these extraordinary times. Now more than ever it is critical to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for our wonderful symphony orchestra.”

The symphony says that updates on digital performances and other online content will be announced on the Victoria Symphony website and through its social media channels.

“We look forward to welcoming our audiences back to the concert hall to experience live symphonic music as soon as we are able to perform safely,” said Laurin.