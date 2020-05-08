VICTORIA -- The Victoria HarbourCats Baseball Club has officially cancelled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The cancellation comes as the West Coast League (WCL) announced that its entire 16th season will be delayed from its June 5 start until at least early July.

The HarbourCats say they will not be participating in the league at all until 2021, even if other games take place south of the border.

Other B.C. team in the WCL are following suit, including the Bend Elks, Kelowna Falcons, Bellingham Bells and Corvallis Knights.

“The HarbourCats look forward to a strong return in 2021, when we anticipate being joined on Vancouver Island by the expansion Nanaimo franchise, due to be officially named this summer,” said the baseball club Friday.

Season tickets and flex-packs for the 2021 season will go on sale in the coming weeks. Any tickets or packs already purchased for the 2020 season can be held and redeemed for games next year. Details on the credit system can be found here.

Anyone looking to support the HarbourCats amid the pandemic can continue to purchase merchandise or gift cards from the team’s website here.

“Thank-you all for your continued support of HarbourCats baseball. We look forward to welcoming you back to Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park in 2021.”