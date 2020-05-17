VANCOUVER -- The organizers of the annual Pride parade and festival in Victoria say they are "saddened" that COVID-19 has forced them to cancel in-person events, but they want the public to know that Pride Week will still be happening from June 28 to July 5.

"There is a lot more to Pride (than the festival and the parade)," said Scott Daly, communications coordinator for the Victoria Pride Society. "Pride continues every day."

Daly said the society is planning a number of virtual events to mark the celebration this year, including some that are already underway.

The Vicarious Show - an online drag show hosted by Shelita Cox and Henrietta Dubet - has been streaming live on Saturdays at 8 p.m. on the society's YouTube channel, and will continue until Pride Week.

The society is also working with community partners to compile a list of online events that will be available, Daly said, adding that the public should check the society's website and social media channels for more information over the coming weeks.

"We know that a lot of people look forward to the Pride parade, Pride festival and all of our in-person events every year, so it was a very difficult decision, but obviously it's the right one in the current context," he said.

Without the festival and parade, the society anticipates losing approximately 75 per cent of its revenue for 2020.

Daly said the society has committed to continuing to fully fund its youth programs, and has had more than one sponsor "step up" to renew its support for next year.

"It's going to be a hard year, for sure," he said. "We're looking to make those connections for next year, as well, just so we can continue on and basically pick up where we left off."