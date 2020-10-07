VICTORIA -- One of Victoria's best-known landmarks is in line for some significant renovations.

The Fairmont Empress Hotel will undergo mechanical improvements starting in 2021 and will close from Jan. 3 to April 1.

Hotel officials say the 87-day shutdown is needed because there will be periods when the building will be without heat or hot water.

The $3-million improvement will replace steam heat with a more efficient hydronic system, install three high-efficiency hot water boilers in place of two 1960s-era steam boilers and upgrade automation systems throughout the hotel.

Owners Nat and Flora Bosa and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts say they decided to complete the work during what's expected to be a very slow winter travel season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel will close on Jan. 3 following the Christmas at the Empress program, which runs Nov. 19 to Jan. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.