VICTORIA -- A student at St. Michaels University School's senior school campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Victoria private school, which has already closed for spring break, says that the student contracted the illness while at home and is “unlikely to be infectious during his last days at school.”

The school adds that the student’s family contacted SMUS voluntarily, and was not instructed to do so by health authorities.

“Public health did not instruct the family to inform the school; however, they did inform us, and we felt compelled to update you with this information,” said Andy Rodford, deputy head of school, in a letter sent out to the school community.

“With this awareness, we hope that you will increase your vigilant approach to excellent hygiene and social distancing.”

SMUS adds that it has new sanitation policies in place and that the school will provide updates on its plans to launch online and remote teaching options later this week.

“Although this new information brings this health concern closer to home, the school remains confident in its ongoing strategies and precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus and to ensuring its main priority: the safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff,” said Rodford.

Meanwhile, Oak Bay private school Glenlyon Norfolk School closed its doors before the start of its spring break due to a member of its school community awaiting test results for possible COVID-19 exposure. The test results came back negative.

Late Thursday, the University of Victoria also announced that one female student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.