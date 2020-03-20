VICTORIA -- A 7-Eleven store in Ladysmith has temporarily shut its doors following a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the business.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve is the top priority for 7-Eleven Canada,” reads a notice posted on the store’s door.

According to the 7-Eleven, anyone who visited the store located on Esplanade Avenue between March 5 and March 11 is being asked to monitor for symptoms of the illness, such as fever, difficulty breathing, coughing, sneezing or sore throat.

Meanwhile, staff at the store have been directed to self-isolate, with pay, for 14 days.

Notices at the 7-Eleven say that the business will reopen on April 2 to give time for the store to “thoroughly clean and sanitize the location.”

The notice says “7-Eleven Canada is working with local health authorities to determine next steps.”

As of March 19, B.C. had a total of 271 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 22 of those located in the Island Health region.