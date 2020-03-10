VICTORIA -- A private school in the Victoria area is closed and someone in the school community is in isolation after recently falling ill after travelling abroad.

The community member at Glenlyon Norfolk School in Oak Bay is now awaiting the results of a coronavirus test, according to a notice from the school's chief administrator.

"A member of the GNS community who has been in the school for a significant period of time this past week is ill and, based on their travel history, has been advised by their physician to self-quarantine at home, to await the results of a COVID-19 test," said school administrator Glenn Zederayko in a memo to the school community Monday night.

"While their doctor advises that the risk is limited, we have made the difficult decision to close the school early for Spring Break beginning Tuesday, March 10 out of an abundance of caution," he said.

Island Health and Zederayko declined to comment on the case Tuesday morning.

Zederayko's memo said both of the school's Oak Bay campuses will be thoroughly cleaned over the break, with a plan to resume classes on March 31.

"Maintaining a sense of calm for our students, staff and the larger community is important, and the safety of everyone remains our greatest priority," the administrator said.

"We are hopeful that the individual has not been infected but we wanted to act quickly to safeguard our community."

The school closure applies to all sporting events, field trips, clubs and other events at both campuses.

Glenlyon Norfolk School administrators are working on a plan for remote classes should the school remain closed beyond March 31, Zederayko said.

School staff are also arranging to allow students and guardians to access essential belongings from school buildings when it is safe to do so.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.