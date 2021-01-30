VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they took several people into custody while executing a warrant Friday night at a former hotel now being used to house the homeless in B.C.'s capital.

Video of the incident at the former Travelodge on Gorge Road East shows a man shouting expletives from a balcony on the building's top floor. At least one police vehicle can be seen in the parking lot below.

Asked for details on what transpired at the facility, police were tight-lipped.

Victoria Police Department spokesperson Bowen Osoko told CTV News Vancouver Island via email that police were conducting a "warrant execution" and took "several people into custody."

He did not say whether those people were still in police custody, why they were taken into custody or whether they were under arrest.

Osoko said police would release more details about the incident on Monday.

It's far from the first time police have been called to the former hotel, which began being used as temporary housing for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

By July, residents of the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood were expressing frustration and exhaustion after numerous police incidents in the area.