VICTORIA -- Victoria police say they are looking for two suspects after three separate incidents they believe are related where people were assaulted with bear spray on Saturday night.

The first incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. when police received a report that a man had been assaulted in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, but both the suspects and the victim had left the area when officers arrived.

The next call came in just after 9 p.m. for a report that another man had been sprayed on the same block, but when officers arrived police say the victim wouldn't co-operate.

An hour later police were called to a hostel in the 700-block of Pandora where a third man had been sprayed, but he wouldn't provide any additional information.