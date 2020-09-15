Advertisement
1 arrested after sex assault on Galloping Goose Trail
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 8:33AM PDT
Police were called to the trail Monday evening.
VICTORIA -- Victoria police say one person has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault on the Galloping Goose trail.
Police were called to an area of the trail near Harbour Road and Tyee Road on Monday evening for a report of the sexual assault.
Officers and K9 unit responded to the call and arrested a suspect. On Monday evening, residents were asked to avoid the area as investigators canvassed the area.