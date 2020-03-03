VICTORIA -- The Sooke School District is cancelling three international trips for its students this month amid the global spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

School district spokesperson Stephanie Sherlock says staff made the "very difficult decision" to cancel the trips "after much thought, consultation and review of travel advisories from the Government of Canada."

Students at Royal Bay Secondary School were planning to go to Greece from March 18 to 28; students at Edward Milne Community School were to head to Rome and Paris from March 16 to 23; and Journey Middle School students were planning to visit Japan from March 12 to 22.

All three trips will not go ahead.

Sherlock said other school trips are subject to cancellation as the global coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve.

CTV News has asked the Saanich School District and the Greater Victoria School District if their schools will also see curtailed travel schedules due to coronavirus. This story will be updated with their responses when they are received.