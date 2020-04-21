VICTORIA -- A motorcyclist is facing hefty fines and had their vehicle impounded after police caught them speeding in downtown Victoria Monday.

According to VicPD, the motorcycle was pulled over at approximately 8 p.m. after it was recorded travelling roughly 140 km/h in the 2300-block of Blanshard Street, where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

Once the motorcycle was pulled over, police found that the driver did not have a motorcycle licence or insurance.

The motorcycle was then impounded for seven days, and the driver was served more than $1,300 in violation tickets for excessive speeding, and for having no license and no insurance.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced traffic along many Victoria streets, police are reminding drivers to continue following all traffic laws.

Police say that officers are continuing to monitor the roads and will focus on targeting high-risk driving.

Anyone looking to file a traffic complaint can submit a report to VicPD online here.