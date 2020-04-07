VICTORIA -- The Saanich Police Department is reminding drivers to follow all regular traffic laws after seeing a spike in speeders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say that with fewer people driving due to coronavirus self-isolation, some motorists are beginning to speed on roads and highways.

In the past 30 days, Saanich police say they have impounded 16 vehicles for excessive speeding, meaning they were travelling at least 40 km/h above the posted speed limit. Over the same period one month ago, only two cars were impounded for excessive speeding.

“We would love to see people taking their time when travelling, especially given the circumstances that we’re facing,” says Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“There shouldn’t be a rush to go anywhere.”

Anastasiades says the majority of speeders have been caught along the Patricia Bay Highway, including two drivers recorded travelling 151 km/h and 153 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Police are now asking that motorists continue to practise safe driving habits, and are warning that traffic patrol schedules have been extended beyond their previous hours.

“There is no excuse for speeding, it’s a deliberate action that people make,” says Anastasiades.

“We’re all in this together and we’re asking motorists to do their part and slow down. That’s for everybody’s safety.”