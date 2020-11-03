VICTORIA -- Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly swung a baseball bat at a building and a group of bystanders, one of whom was struck by the weapon when it was thrown.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a multi-unit residential building in the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue. A witness told police that at the time, a man tried to enter a locked courtyard area of the property.

When a resident of the building went to confront the man, he reportedly grew agitated and began swinging a baseball bat at bystanders and residents of the building. He then struck the building itself several times with the bat before throwing the object and striking someone with it.

The man then left the area before police arrived.

Victoria police are now hoping to identify and locate the man, who is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white man who stands roughly 6’ tall with a slim build. He has a shaved head and was wearing a large black jacket and brown pants. He was also carrying a black duffel bag at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the person who was hit with the baseball bat did not report any injuries.