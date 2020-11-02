VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for a man after an attempted knifepoint robbery near Craigdarroch Castle on Sunday evening.

Police say the incident took place around 10:15 p.m. in the 1000-block of Craigdarroch Road.

Two women called police saying that they had been walking on a sidewalk in the neighbourhood when they were approached by a stranger. The stranger then pulled out a knife and demanded that the pair put their purses into his backpack.

Police say the encounter caused the women to scream, prompting the man to turn and flee the area on foot. He was last seen running northbound on Craigdarroch Road.

Officers arrived on the scene several minutes later and began to search for the man with a police dog. However, police were unable to locate him Sunday night.

Police say that none of the women’s’ belongings were taken during the incident.

Victoria police are now searching for the man, who is described as an approximately 20-year-old white man with a slim build who stands 5’9” with dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood pulled up, a blue medical mask, blue jeans and was carrying a small black backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.