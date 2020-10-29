VICTORIA -- Victoria police are on the lookout after a woman was sexually assaulted early Thursday morning.

The assault took place at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 800-block of Cormorant Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that she had been sexually assaulted and was eventually able to fight the man off.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man, who was last seen riding on southbound on Blanshard Street from Cormorant Street on a grey mountain bike.

The man is described as an "adult-aged" South Asian or Black man who stands roughly 6'2" with a slim build. He has short dark hair, a dark scruffy beard and was wearing a dark hooded sweater with the hood pulled up. He was also wearing a mask at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 and press extension 1 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.