VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating the sexual assault of a teen in Esquimalt that occurred in early December.

Police say they received a report of the incident from the victim’s family on Jan. 13. The incident took place on Dec. 4.

At the time, around 4 p.m., the victim said she was disembarking the #15 bus in the 1100-block of Esquimalt Road when a man followed her off of the bus and sexually assaulted her.

The teen was able to break free from her attacker and fled. Police say she was not physically injured in the incident.

Shortly after, the victim says she saw the man approach another woman “who was able to rebuff him.”

Police are now searching for the man and are hoping to speak with the second woman, as well as any other witnesses of the incident.

The man is described as a white male who is short with a wide build. He is roughly between the ages of 60 and 70 years old with a combover haircut. At the time, he was wearing glasses, a blazer, a shirt and khakis. He was not wearing a mask at the time.

The second woman involved in the incident is described as a white woman with grey hair and blue eyes. She was also wearing glasses and is known to regularly ride the #15 bus.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call VicPD’s reporting desk at 250-995-7654 and select extension 1, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

“Investigators want those who have experienced sexualized violence to know – we believe you,” said Victoria police in a release Friday.

“Please visit our We Believe You page for information on reporting sexualized violence and supports available. Survivors of sexualized violence have the right to tell their story how, when and to whom they choose,” said the police department.