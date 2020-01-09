VICTORIA -- An impressive nine Vancouver Island restaurants have made their way onto Yelp's list of top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2020.

The restaurants range from intimate downtown spots to tasty breakfast diners to fresh seafood eateries and more.

Yelp created their list of top 100 restaurants by compiling millions of user reviews over the course of 2019 to determine the most popular and highly rated restaurants across the country.

The top ranking island eatery is downtown Victoria's Il Terrazzo Ristorante, which was crowned the fourth best restaurant in all of Canada. According to the Italian restaurant's Yelp page, Il Terazzo boasts candlelight dining, wood-oven roasted meals, fresh West Coast seafood and an in-house certified sommelier.

Meanwhile, the only Vancouver Island restaurant to make the list that is not located in Victoria is Tofino's Shelter Restaurant.

The seaside eatery is a popular Tofino spot that offers panoramic views, fresh local seafood, herbs cut straight from the restaurant's back garden and many ingredients sourced from Vancouver Island.

The top 100 restaurants in Canada, according to Yelp and its users, are: