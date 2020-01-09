Vancouver Island restaurants make Yelp's list of 100 best eateries in Canada
Yelp created their list by compiling millions of user reviews from 2019: (Shelter Restaurant / Facebook)
VICTORIA -- An impressive nine Vancouver Island restaurants have made their way onto Yelp's list of top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2020.
The restaurants range from intimate downtown spots to tasty breakfast diners to fresh seafood eateries and more.
Yelp created their list of top 100 restaurants by compiling millions of user reviews over the course of 2019 to determine the most popular and highly rated restaurants across the country.
The top ranking island eatery is downtown Victoria's Il Terrazzo Ristorante, which was crowned the fourth best restaurant in all of Canada. According to the Italian restaurant's Yelp page, Il Terazzo boasts candlelight dining, wood-oven roasted meals, fresh West Coast seafood and an in-house certified sommelier.
Meanwhile, the only Vancouver Island restaurant to make the list that is not located in Victoria is Tofino's Shelter Restaurant.
The seaside eatery is a popular Tofino spot that offers panoramic views, fresh local seafood, herbs cut straight from the restaurant's back garden and many ingredients sourced from Vancouver Island.
The top 100 restaurants in Canada, according to Yelp and its users, are:
- Ma Poule Mouillée - Montréal
- Tom Sushi - Vancouver
- The Northern Cafe & Grill - Vancouver
- Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria
- Southeast Sandwiches - Woodbridge, Ont.
- Damas - Montréal
- Pho Ngoc Yen Restaurant - Mississauga, Ont.
- Pai Northern Thai Kitchen - Toronto
- Steve's Poké Bar - Surrey, B.C.
- L'Avenue - Montréal
- Ramen Isshin – Toronto
- Blue Fox Cafe - Victoria
- Ten Foot Henry - Calgary
- ImPerfect Fresh Eats - Toronto
- The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler, B.C.
- Manoush'eh - Vancouver
- The Blind Pig - Niagara Falls, Ont.
- Marutama Ramen - Vancouver
- Bouillon Bilk - Montréal
- Medina Cafe - Vancouver
- Nero Belgian Waffle Bar - Vancouver
- Ikkousha Ramen - Toronto
- Miku - Vancouver
- Cactus Club Cafe - Calgary
- Le Passé Composé- Montréal
- Jam Cafe - Victoria
- Le Billig – Québec City
- One2 Snacks - Toronto
- Zeal Burgers - Toronto
- Sumilicious - Scarborough, Ont.
- Bueokae Korean Restaurant - Love's Kitchen - Richmond Hill, Ont.
- Block Kitchen and Bar - Banff, Alta.
- Au Pied de Cochon - Montréal
- Good Hombres - Toronto
- Wild Flour - Banff's Artisan Bakery Cafe - Banff, Alta.
- Ooshee Mediterranean Oven - Toronto
- Seven Lives Tacos Y Mariscos - Toronto
- Descendant Detroit Style Pizza - Toronto
- Fat Ninja Bite - Toronto
- Momo Hut & Gardens - Toronto
- OEB Breakfast Co. - Calgary
- Miku - Toronto
- New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse - Toronto
- Demen Bistro - Toronto
- Janine Café – Montréal
- GaNaDaRa - Montréal
- EAT BKK Thai Kitchen & Bar - Toronto
- Her Father's Cider Bar & Kitchen - Toronto
- Tide and Vine Oyster House - Niagara Falls, Ont.
- Blue Line Diner - Niagara Falls, Ont.
- La Finca- Montréal
- Shelter Restaurant - Tofino, B.C.
- Jordan's Shawarma - Thornhill, Ont.
- Régine Café - Montréal
- Katsuya - Mississauga, Ont.
- ZCREW Cafe - Calgary
- Shanzee's Biscuit Cafe - Victoria
- Tavern 1883 - Canmore, Alta.
- Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria
- John's Place - Victoria
- Trius + Aim - Toronto
- Minami Sushi - Aurora, Ont.
- OLO Restaurant - Victoria
- Guru Lukshmi - Mississauga, Ont.
- Slice of Fire - Markham, Ont.
- Memphis BBQ - Woodbridge, Ont.
- Park Distillery – Banff, Alta.
- Eli's Table - Toronto
- Buvette Scott – Québec City
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co - Canmore, Alta.
- Weinkeller - Niagara Falls, Ont.
- Tournebroche – Québec City
- Pip - Edmonton
- 514 Poutine - Canmore, Alta.
- Le Hobbit – Québec City
- The Bicycle Thief - Halifax
- La Bûche – Québec City
- Rick's Good Eats - Mississauga, Ont.
- Blue Mussel Cafe - North Rustico Harbour, P.E.I.
- Bear Street Tavern - Banff, Alta.
- 81. Famoso Neapolitan Pizza - Jasper, Alta.
- Paris Crepes Cafe - Niagara Falls, Ont.
- Yan's Soy Foods - Markham, Ont.
- Q-de-Sac Resto-Pub – Québec City
- Chuck's Steakhouse - Banff, Alta.
- Black Sheep - Halifax
- Aneal's Taste of the Islands - Richmond Hill, Ont.
- Ay Caramba, Eh - Vaughan, Ont.
- Halo Halo - Mississauga, Ont.
- Finn's Seafood Chops Cocktails - Victoria
- Le Café du Clocher Penché – Québec City
- Wilf & Ada's - Ottawa
- The Next Act - Edmonton
- Seoul Fried Chicken - Edmonton
- Gangnam Street Food - Edmonton
- Vaticano Cucina - Edmonton
- JOEY Rideau - Ottawa
- 2 Doors Down - Halifax
- J:unique Kitchen - Ottawa
- Play Food And Wine - Ottawa