VICTORIA -- An impressive nine Vancouver Island restaurants have made their way onto Yelp's list of top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2020.

The restaurants range from intimate downtown spots to tasty breakfast diners to fresh seafood eateries and more.

Yelp created their list of top 100 restaurants by compiling millions of user reviews over the course of 2019 to determine the most popular and highly rated restaurants across the country.

The top ranking island eatery is downtown Victoria's Il Terrazzo Ristorante, which was crowned the fourth best restaurant in all of Canada. According to the Italian restaurant's Yelp page, Il Terazzo boasts candlelight dining, wood-oven roasted meals, fresh West Coast seafood and an in-house certified sommelier. 

Meanwhile, the only Vancouver Island restaurant to make the list that is not located in Victoria is Tofino's Shelter Restaurant.

The seaside eatery is a popular Tofino spot that offers panoramic views, fresh local seafood, herbs cut straight from the restaurant's back garden and many ingredients sourced from Vancouver Island. 

The top 100 restaurants in Canada, according to Yelp and its users, are: 

  1. Ma Poule Mouillée - Montréal
  2. Tom Sushi - Vancouver
  3. The Northern Cafe & Grill - Vancouver
  4. Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria
  5. Southeast Sandwiches - Woodbridge, Ont.
  6. Damas - Montréal
  7. Pho Ngoc Yen Restaurant - Mississauga, Ont.
  8. Pai Northern Thai Kitchen - Toronto
  9. Steve's Poké Bar - Surrey, B.C.
  10. L'Avenue - Montréal
  11. Ramen Isshin – Toronto
  12. Blue Fox Cafe - Victoria
  13. Ten Foot Henry - Calgary
  14. ImPerfect Fresh Eats - Toronto
  15. The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler, B.C.
  16. Manoush'eh - Vancouver
  17. The Blind Pig - Niagara Falls, Ont.
  18. Marutama Ramen - Vancouver
  19. Bouillon Bilk - Montréal
  20. Medina Cafe - Vancouver
  21. Nero Belgian Waffle Bar - Vancouver
  22. Ikkousha Ramen - Toronto
  23. Miku - Vancouver
  24. Cactus Club Cafe - Calgary
  25. Le Passé Composé- Montréal
  26. Jam Cafe - Victoria
  27. Le Billig – Québec City
  28. One2 Snacks - Toronto
  29. Zeal Burgers - Toronto
  30. Sumilicious - Scarborough, Ont.
  31. Bueokae Korean Restaurant - Love's Kitchen - Richmond Hill, Ont.
  32. Block Kitchen and Bar - Banff, Alta.
  33. Au Pied de Cochon - Montréal
  34. Good Hombres - Toronto
  35. Wild Flour - Banff's Artisan Bakery Cafe - Banff, Alta.
  36. Ooshee Mediterranean Oven - Toronto
  37. Seven Lives Tacos Y Mariscos - Toronto
  38. Descendant Detroit Style Pizza - Toronto
  39. Fat Ninja Bite - Toronto
  40. Momo Hut & Gardens - Toronto
  41. OEB Breakfast Co. - Calgary
  42. Miku - Toronto
  43. New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse - Toronto
  44. Demen Bistro - Toronto
  45. Janine Café – Montréal
  46. GaNaDaRa - Montréal
  47. EAT BKK Thai Kitchen & Bar - Toronto
  48. Her Father's Cider Bar & Kitchen - Toronto
  49. Tide and Vine Oyster House - Niagara Falls, Ont.
  50. Blue Line Diner - Niagara Falls, Ont.
  51. La Finca- Montréal
  52. Shelter Restaurant - Tofino, B.C.
  53. Jordan's Shawarma - Thornhill, Ont.
  54. Régine Café - Montréal
  55. Katsuya - Mississauga, Ont.
  56. ZCREW Cafe - Calgary
  57. Shanzee's Biscuit Cafe - Victoria
  58. Tavern 1883 - Canmore, Alta.
  59. Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria
  60. John's Place - Victoria
  61. Trius + Aim - Toronto
  62. Minami Sushi - Aurora, Ont.
  63. OLO Restaurant - Victoria
  64. Guru Lukshmi - Mississauga, Ont.
  65. Slice of Fire - Markham, Ont.
  66. Memphis BBQ - Woodbridge, Ont.
  67. Park Distillery – Banff, Alta.
  68. Eli's Table - Toronto
  69. Buvette Scott – Québec City
  70. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co - Canmore, Alta.
  71. Weinkeller - Niagara Falls, Ont.
  72. Tournebroche – Québec City
  73. Pip - Edmonton
  74. 514 Poutine - Canmore, Alta.
  75. Le Hobbit – Québec City
  76. The Bicycle Thief - Halifax
  77. La Bûche – Québec City
  78. Rick's Good Eats - Mississauga, Ont.
  79. Blue Mussel Cafe - North Rustico Harbour, P.E.I.
  80. Bear Street Tavern - Banff, Alta.
  81. 81. Famoso Neapolitan Pizza - Jasper, Alta.
  82. Paris Crepes Cafe - Niagara Falls, Ont.
  83. Yan's Soy Foods - Markham, Ont.
  84. Q-de-Sac Resto-Pub – Québec City
  85. Chuck's Steakhouse - Banff, Alta.
  86. Black Sheep - Halifax
  87. Aneal's Taste of the Islands - Richmond Hill, Ont.
  88. Ay Caramba, Eh - Vaughan, Ont.
  89. Halo Halo - Mississauga, Ont.
  90. Finn's Seafood Chops Cocktails - Victoria
  91. Le Café du Clocher Penché – Québec City
  92. Wilf & Ada's - Ottawa
  93. The Next Act - Edmonton
  94. Seoul Fried Chicken - Edmonton
  95. Gangnam Street Food - Edmonton
  96. Vaticano Cucina - Edmonton
  97. JOEY Rideau - Ottawa
  98. 2 Doors Down - Halifax
  99. J:unique Kitchen - Ottawa
  100. Play Food And Wine - Ottawa