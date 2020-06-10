VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island man is facing a number of charges following a shooting in Courtenay in 2019.

The Comox Valley RCMP say that a 21-year-old man is facing 10 charges after shots were fired in the 900-block of Cumberland Road on June 9, 2019.

Police say that multiple shots were fired at approximately 2:30 a.m., which damaged a vehicle and two buildings.

“Fortunately, nobody was hurt as a result of this gunfire; however, it is incidents like this that demonstrate the callous disregard that some people have for the safety of others,” said Cpl. Matt Holst, Comox Valley RCMP, in a statement Wednesday.

“It is this complete disregard for public safety that made this investigation a priority,” he said.

Shortly after the incident occurred, police said that they did not believe the incident was random.

Since then, police say they have spoken to witnesses, executed search warrants and reviewed surveillance footage of the area.

The Comox Valley RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, despite charges being laid.

Police say they hope to uncover “all the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.