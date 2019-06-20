

CTV Vancouver Island





The Comox Valley is now squarely in the crosshairs of the B.C. RCMP's specialized gang enforcement unit.

The RCMP's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) was in the valley over the weekend in response to a pair of shootings that rocked a Courtenay neighbourhood earlier this month.

"The purpose of UGET is to mitigate, disrupt, and suppress any further violence," said Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni.

"The police officers conduct active and high visibility enforcement in the community, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity."

Over four days in the valley, the gang unit members were checking in on people and vehicles they believe to be associated with the street-level drug trade.

Officers seized drugs, cell phones, a machete, knives, three replica firearms, a smoke grenade and one rifle, according to police.

“The attendance of these additional police officers was noticed by the general public and by those involved in criminal activity,” said Comox Valley RCMP Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon.

“We are sending a strong message that violence will not be tolerated in this community.”