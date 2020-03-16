VICTORIA -- Public libraries on Vancouver Island will close until further notice Monday night in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) chain says all 12 of its branches will close at 6 p.m. The Vancover Island Regional Library (VIRL) service is closing its branches at 8 p.m.

Both library operators say all loan periods will be extended by six weeks.

“In coming to this difficult decision, we paid particular attention to the province's prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, and the strong appeal for everyone to stay home during this critical time,” said VIRL executive director Rosemary Bonanno in a statement Monday afternoon.

“In this rapidly changing environment, we believe this is the best decision for our staff, customers, and larger public.”

Important notes during library closure: (1) Please do not return library items; drop boxes will be closed. (2) All due dates will be extended until Monday, April 28. (3) Fines and fees will not accumulate during the system closure. — GVPL (@gvpl) March 16, 2020

The library services are asking the public not to return borrowed items through branch book drops during the library system closure.