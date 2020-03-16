Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Canada shutting the border to most non-citizens due to COVID-19: PM Trudeau
U.S. tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer
Canadians in Europe provide a glimpse of life under lockdown
3 more Canadian deaths connected to COVID-19 recorded in B.C.
WWE to hold WrestleMania on closed set
Tokyo Games on for now, but some Canadian athletes wonder how to get there
Some grocery stores are offering 'elderly hours' to help protect older shoppers
Universal moves new releases to on-demand, AMC limits crowds
Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19 after exposure to another patient
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 in U.S. to keep up with surge in orders
Border agency adds screening questions after complaints about airport disarray
Calls to distress lines jump as COVID-19 sparks dislocation and anxiety
COVID-19 in Canada: What's closed due to coronavirus concerns
Seventh COVID-19 case in Sask.; province announces school closures effective March 20
Ontario announces measures to protect workers during COVID-19 pandemic
What employers should know during the coronavirus pandemic
Help! I've got kids, what do I do? Tips for parents working from home
'Worrying' rise in blood donation cancellations: Canadian Blood Services
Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19
Our window to flatten the COVID-19 curve is narrow, says Dr. Theresa Tam
EU proposes travel ban, fast-track lanes to beat back virus
'We'd rather be home': Some snowbirds return as others stay put in Florida
U.S. government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
Immunocompromised people urge public to take COVID-19 precautions seriously