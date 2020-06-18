VICTORIA -- Staff at a Vancouver Island First Nation government office are in self-isolation after a community member was exposed to someone with a suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

The Pauquachin First Nation office in North Saanich will be closed for the next 14 days while staff stay home.

Pauquachin Chief Rebecca David tells CTV News the band government is telling all community members to reduce outings in the community to a minimum while administrators await the results of COVID-19 testing.

Pauquachin administrator Susan Miller told CTV News that a community member was exposed to someone outside the Pauquachin community with a suspected case of COVID-19.

That community member was in turn in contact with office staff in the past 24 hours, Miller said Thursday.

"Members are asked to remain cautious and not be in contact with members or staff who are in self-isolation," Miller said.