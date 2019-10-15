Vancouver Island candidates: North Island-Powell River
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:11PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:03PM PDT
Riding: North Island-Powell River
Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the four major federal candidates running for the North Island-Powell River riding.
The riding includes both Vancouver Island and mainland communities, such as Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Powell River.
Major party candidates:
- Conservative Party: Shelley Downey
- Green Party: Mark de Bruijn
- Liberal Party: Peter Schwarzhoff
- New Democratic Party: Rachel Blaney