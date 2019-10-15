Riding: North Island-Powell River

Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the four major federal candidates running for the North Island-Powell River riding.

The riding includes both Vancouver Island and mainland communities, such as Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Powell River.

Major party candidates:

  • Conservative Party: Shelley Downey
  • Green Party: Mark de Bruijn
  • Liberal Party: Peter Schwarzhoff 
  • New Democratic Party: Rachel Blaney