Vancouver Island candidates: Courtenay-Alberni
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 3:31PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:48PM PDT
Riding: Courtenay-Alberni
Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the four major federal candidates running in the Courtenay-Alberni riding.
The riding includes municipalities such as Tofino, Ucluelet, Port Alberni, Parksville and Courtenay.
Major party candidates:
- Byron Horner, Conservative Party
- Sean Wood, Green Party
- Jonah Gowans, Liberal Party
-
Gord Johns, New Democratic Party