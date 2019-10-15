Riding: Courtenay-Alberni

Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the four major federal candidates running in the Courtenay-Alberni riding.

The riding includes municipalities such as Tofino, Ucluelet, Port Alberni, Parksville and Courtenay.

Major party candidates:

  • Byron Horner, Conservative Party
  • Sean Wood, Green Party
  • Jonah Gowans, Liberal Party
  • Gord Johns, New Democratic Party
     