Riding: Saanich-Gulf Islands

Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the major federal candidates running in the riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

The riding includes municipalities such North Saanich, Sidney, Salt Spring Island and Galiano Island.

Major party candidates:

  • Elizabeth May, Green Party
  • Ryan Windsor, Liberal Party
  • David Busch, Conservative Party
  • Sabina Singh, New Democratic Party
  • Ron Broda, People's Party of Canada