Vancouver Island candidates: Saanich-Gulf Islands
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 1:24PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:41PM PDT
Riding: Saanich-Gulf Islands
Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the major federal candidates running in the riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.
The riding includes municipalities such North Saanich, Sidney, Salt Spring Island and Galiano Island.
Major party candidates:
- Elizabeth May, Green Party
- Ryan Windsor, Liberal Party
- David Busch, Conservative Party
- Sabina Singh, New Democratic Party
- Ron Broda, People's Party of Canada