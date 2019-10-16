Vancouver Island candidates: Nanaimo-Ladysmith
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:28AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:54AM PDT
Riding: Nanaimo-Ladysmith
Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the four major federal candidates running for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith.
The riding includes communities such as Nanaimo, Gabriola Island, Ladysmith, Valdes Island and Lantzville.
Major party candidates:
- New Democratic Party: Bob Chamberlin
- Conservative Party: John Hirst
- Green Party: Paul Manly
- Liberal Party: Michelle Corfield