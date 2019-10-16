Riding: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the major federal candidates running in the riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford.

The riding includes communities such as Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, Duncan and Langford.

Major party candidates:

  • Conservative Party: Alana Delong
  • Green Party: Lydia Hwitsum
  • Liberal Party: Blair Herbert
  • New Democratic Party: Alistair MacGregor
  • People's Party of Canada: Rhonda Chen