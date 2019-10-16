Vancouver Island candidates: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
Riding: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the major federal candidates running in the riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford.
The riding includes communities such as Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, Duncan and Langford.
Major party candidates:
- Conservative Party: Alana Delong
- Green Party: Lydia Hwitsum
- Liberal Party: Blair Herbert
- New Democratic Party: Alistair MacGregor
- People's Party of Canada: Rhonda Chen