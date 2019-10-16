Riding: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the major federal candidates running in the riding of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke.

The riding includes communities such as Otter Point, Sooke, Metchosin, Colwood, Esquimalt and Saanich.

Major party candidates:

  • Randall Pewarchuk, Conservative Party
  • David Merner, Green Party
  • Jamie Hammond, Liberal Party
  • Randall Garrison, New Democratic Party
  • Jeremy Gustafson, People's Party of Canada