Vancouver Island candidates: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:35AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 1:25PM PDT
Riding: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
Here is a collection of one-minute interviews with each of the major federal candidates running in the riding of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke.
The riding includes communities such as Otter Point, Sooke, Metchosin, Colwood, Esquimalt and Saanich.
Major party candidates:
- Randall Pewarchuk, Conservative Party
- David Merner, Green Party
- Jamie Hammond, Liberal Party
- Randall Garrison, New Democratic Party
- Jeremy Gustafson, People's Party of Canada