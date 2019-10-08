UVic ranked 2nd best comprehensive school in Canada
For the second year in a row, the University of Victoria has been rated the second-best comprehensive school in Canada by Maclean's magazine.
The comprehensive category is measured by an institution's range of programs on the graduate and undergraduate level, and the amount of research activity and funding available.
UVic scored particularly well for the number of faculty awards and medical and science grants available to students, earning first place for these two rankings.
It also scored second place across the nation for the areas of student awards, library expenses and library acquisitions, just behind Simon Fraser University, which scored the magazine's top comprehensive school overall for this year.
The rankings used to determine Canada's top comprehensive schools are:
- Student awards
- Student/ faculty ratio
- Faculty awards
- Social sciences and humanities grants
- Medical/ science grants
- Citations
- Total research dollars
- Operating budget
- Library expenses
- Library acquisitions
- Scholarships and bursaries
- Student services
Maclean’s top comprehensive universities in Canada are:
- Simon Fraser University – B.C.
- Victoria – B.C.
- Waterloo – Ontario
- Guelph – Ontario
- Carleton – Ontario
- Wilfrid Laurier – Ontario
- York – Ontario
- *Memorial – Newfoundland
- *New Brunswick – New Brunswick
- Concordia – Quebec
- *UQAM – Quebec
- *Ryerson – Ontario
- Windsor – Ontario
- *Brock – Ontario
* Indicates a tie
It's not the first time that Vancouver Island has cropped up on a recent Maclean's list.
In August, seven of the best places to live in Canada were located on Vancouver Island, according to Maclean's, and seven island communities were among the top 20 places to retire in the country.