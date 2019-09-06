

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Vancouver Island is home to some of the best communities in the country to retire, according to a new survey by Macleans magazine.

The magazine released its 2019 rankings of "best communities to retire in Canada" last month, and Vancouver Island claimed an impressive seven out of the top 20 locations.

The rankings were based on a variety of factors, including economy, affordability, crime, and commuting, with a particular emphasis on weather and health care.

Canada's largest city, Toronto, was placed in the top spot.

According to Macleans, the bustling metropolis is great for retirees due to accessible health care, efficient public transportation and plenty of community interaction.

"Loneliness is a huge problem for people my age," said 68-year-old Jila Jalali, a retired piano teacher.

"Humans are social creatures, and I think to survive old age, you need to stay active and be around people. Toronto is a perfect spot for that," she told the magazine.

The top 20 best communities to retire in Canada, according to Macleans, are:

1. Toronto, ON

2. Ottawa, ON

3. Burlington, ON

4. Oakville, ON

5. Langford, BC

6. Colwood, BC

7. Central Saanich, BC

8. North Vancouver, BC

9. Kingston, ON

10. New Tecumseth, ON

11. Vancouver, BC

12. Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON

13. Saanich, BC

14. Sidney, BC

15. Squamish, BC

16. Victoria, BC

17. Whistler, BC

18. Esquimalt, BC

19. Tecumseh, ON

20. Aurora, ON

While Oak Bay was ranked one of the best places to live overall by Macleans earlier this year, it narrowly missed a spot on the top 20 list for best places to retire. The seaside community ranked 21.

A full list of the top 100 communities to retire in Canada according to Macleans can be found here.