Two boys on scooters chased by angry Oak Bay deer
A woman from Oak Bay, B.C. says she was attacked by deer in her backyard.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 10:49AM PST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 12:32PM PST
Another day, another run-in with an aggressive deer in Oak Bay.
Police say two 10-year-old boys reported being chased by an angry buck last week, just days after a cyclist was knocked to the ground by an aggressive deer.
The incident happened Monday, Nov. 26, in the 1700-block of Lulie Street, according to police.
The boys were upset but otherwise unharmed after a deer chased them down the street on their scooters.
Five days earlier, a woman riding her bike in an area about two blocks away, at St. Ann Street and Bowker Avenue, was charged and knocked to the ground by a buck.
The buck was with a doe and fawn when he charged the unsuspecting cyclist. She suffered a shoulder injury and mild concussion.
Conflicts with deer have been in the spotlight in the quiet community recently as the city tries to manage the population.
A cull was undertaken to try to reduce deer numbers, and a group of biologists is also preparing to inject some deer with birth control beginning in 2019.