VICTORIA -- A Campbell River man is more than $800,000 richer after a trip to the laundromat.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) says Antonius Vollenberg won $862,722.80 after matching six of seven numbers, plus a bonus draw, on a ticket he bought on July 28.

“It was laundry day,” Vollenberg told the BCLC. “Whenever I do laundry, I buy a ticket.”

Vollenberg bought the winning ticket at the Campbell River Laundromat and checked his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app. BCLC says he plays the lottery twice a week with the dream of "helping my kids out."

Vollenberg said he phoned his children and "told them we were having a family meeting so I could tell all three together" about the win. “They couldn’t believe it… no one really believes me when I tell them at first.”

Vollenberg told the BCLC he is still “in shock.” He said he plans to give some of the money to his kids and save some for a new home and a family vacation.