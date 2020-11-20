VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island’s world renowned Wickaninnish Inn is deciding to shut its doors to guests while B.C.’s new temporary COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

The hotel says that it will not be accepting guests until Dec. 8, one day after the provincial health orders are set to expire.

Wickaninnish Inn says that it is closing its doors in response to the new health measures, which in part ask B.C. residents not to make any non-essential trips over the next two weeks to curb the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Now is the time to take this proactive measure in order to safeguard the health of our small, coastal communities—it is our first priority," said Charles McDiarmid, managing director of the hotel in a release Friday.

"Tofino and its surrounding communities have access to a limited number of medical facilities and resources, making residents exceptionally vulnerable if exposure were to occur," he said.

Even before the health orders were announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Nov. 19, the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet urged visitors to stay away as daily COVID-19 case counts climb across the province.

The hotel says that all current guests are welcome to stay until their scheduled departure dates. Anyone who was scheduled to arrive during this new temporary closure is being contacted by the hotel to arrange new travel plans.

"The team at the Wickaninnish Inn has a passion for hospitality and looks forward to welcoming guests back to the Inn when travel advisories allow," said the hotel.

A detailed breakdown of the province’s new health orders can be found here.