VICTORIA -- Health officials are warning the public about a newly discovered COVID-19 exposure at a Tofino brewery.

Vancouver Island’s top doctor says the exposure occurred at the Tofino Brewing Co.

Island Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick says the exposure was caused by someone visiting from another part of the province.

Anyone who visited the brewery between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 may have been exposed to the virus.

Local health officials have completed contact tracing for the exposure and people who were exposed are self-isolating. But Stanwick says risks remain for those who have not been contacted.

Anyone who was at the brewery during those hours is asked to monitor for symptoms, self-isolate and call health officials for testing if symptoms are detected.

“This was someone who travelled from somewhere else in the province and started displaying symptoms in the community,” Stanwick told CFAX 1070 Friday morning.

He said the case is one of two known travel-related exposures currently on the island.

Stanwick said that while positive tests remain relatively low on the island – “well below one per cent” of all tests completed – that could change “if we let our guard down.”