VICTORIA -- A 16-year-old has been arrested after a fire that broke out at a Circle K convenience store in Nanaimo Saturday evening.

Police say that the fire began after a pair of teens allegedly shot a tube flare inside the store, after shoplifting several items

The flare then started a fire and caused significant damage to the building. Police say that the lone employee of the store was “extremely lucky” not to be injured and was “traumatized” by the incident.

“This was a reckless and extremely dangerous act that has significantly impacted a local business, traumatized the clerk and could have resulted in significant personal injury to the employee,” said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The teens were later identified by police using the store’s surveillance camera. Both are believed to be 16-years-old males.

Police say that on Sunday, one teen was arrested without incident at a home in south Nanaimo. The teen is currently in police custody while Mounties continue to search for the second youth.