Spring is off to a record-breaking start on Vancouver Island.

Wednesday's Spring Equinox marked the first official day of the season, but many islanders have been basking in sunny weather for several straight days.

For the fourth day in a row, Environment Canada's Victoria Harbour weather station saw a new record set on Tuesday, recording a high of 20 degrees.

That broke the previous record for hottest March 19 of 16.7 degrees, set nearly a century-and-a-half ago in 1878.

Much of the South Island saw new daily temperature records, including weather stations at Victoria-Gonzales (21 degrees) and the Malahat (19.2 degrees).

Islanders are in for one more day of clear, sunny weather before showers fall on Friday and Saturday, according to Environment Canada's latest forecast.

Despite that, temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits through the weekend and into next week.

Here's a full list of weather records set on Vancouver Island for Tues., March 19:

Victoria Harbour area

New record: 20.0

Old record: 16.7 set in 1878

Records began in 1874

Victoria Gonzales area

New record: 21.0

Old record: 19.4 set in 1928

Records began in 1874

Victoria area

New record: 20.0

Old record: 17.8 set in 1928

Records began in 1914

Southern Gulf Islands area

New record: 22.3

Old record: 18.9

Records began in 1909

Port Hardy area

New record: 18.2

Old record: 15.0 set in 1960

Records began in 1944

Nanaimo area

New record: 20.0

Old record: 17.8 set in 1928

Records began in 1892

Malahat area

New record: 19.2

Old record: 14.5 set in 1988

Records began in 1986

Esquimalt area