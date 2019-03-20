Spring smash: Victoria weather records broken for 4th straight day
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:26AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:35AM PDT
Spring is off to a record-breaking start on Vancouver Island.
Wednesday's Spring Equinox marked the first official day of the season, but many islanders have been basking in sunny weather for several straight days.
For the fourth day in a row, Environment Canada's Victoria Harbour weather station saw a new record set on Tuesday, recording a high of 20 degrees.
That broke the previous record for hottest March 19 of 16.7 degrees, set nearly a century-and-a-half ago in 1878.
Much of the South Island saw new daily temperature records, including weather stations at Victoria-Gonzales (21 degrees) and the Malahat (19.2 degrees).
Islanders are in for one more day of clear, sunny weather before showers fall on Friday and Saturday, according to Environment Canada's latest forecast.
Despite that, temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits through the weekend and into next week.
Here's a full list of weather records set on Vancouver Island for Tues., March 19:
Victoria Harbour area
- New record: 20.0
- Old record: 16.7 set in 1878
- Records began in 1874
Victoria Gonzales area
- New record: 21.0
- Old record: 19.4 set in 1928
- Records began in 1874
Victoria area
- New record: 20.0
- Old record: 17.8 set in 1928
- Records began in 1914
Southern Gulf Islands area
- New record: 22.3
- Old record: 18.9
- Records began in 1909
Port Hardy area
- New record: 18.2
- Old record: 15.0 set in 1960
- Records began in 1944
Nanaimo area
- New record: 20.0
- Old record: 17.8 set in 1928
- Records began in 1892
Malahat area
- New record: 19.2
- Old record: 14.5 set in 1988
- Records began in 1986
Esquimalt area
- New record: 20.7
- Old record: 19.4 set in 1928
- Records began in 1874