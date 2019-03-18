

CTV Vancouver Island





Temperature records were broken in Victoria as many enjoyed a picture-perfect spring weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The Victoria Harbour weather station recorded a high of 14.5 degrees Saturday, beating the old record of 14.1 degrees set in 2010, with records dating back to 1874.

Then on Sunday, the station reached 15.8 degrees, shattering the previous record of 12.9 degrees set in 2015. Similar records were also broken in Port Hardy, which reached 14.6 degrees Sunday.

The sunny weather was forecast to continue through much of the week, with Environment Canada forecasting highs of 16 degrees for Monday through Thursday.

That's expected to change heading into next weekend, with a chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It does look like this is the peak for this warm spell," said Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt. "The temperatures moderate somewhat as we change into a showering regime."

But as far as seasonal temperatures go, Hartt said an extended period of unusually cold weather on Vancouver Island appears to be in the rear-view mirror.

"It does look like we're trending away from the cold spells and trending toward the warmer spells," she said. "Overall it does look like above-normal temperatures through the spring in summer."

Rising temperatures have sparked a warning from Avalanche Canada to all B.C. backcountry enthusiasts.

Hartt also said it may seem early, but people should start thinking about sun protection since the UV index is on the rise.