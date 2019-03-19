

CTV Vancouver Island





More records fell Monday as Vancouver Island temperatures continued to surge following a prolonged cold spell.

Environment Canada said a number of weather stations on the island recorded their hottest temperatures for March 18.

At 17.1 degrees, the Victoria Harbour station shattered its previous record of 14.6 degrees, set in 2016.

Victoria-Gonzales hit 18.8 degrees, edging out the previous record of 17.2 degrees set back on March 18, 1914.

Other stations that saw records fall included:

Port Alberni – 21.4 degrees (previous record: 20 degrees)

Nanaimo area – 18.5 degrees (previous record: 16.1 degrees)

Malahat area – 18.5 degeres (previous record: 17.0 degrees)

Esquimalt area – 18.3 degrees (previous record: 17.2 degrees)

Records were also broken in the Capital Region Saturday and Sunday.

There's potential for more to fall too: Environment Canada is forecasting two more days of warm, sunny weather Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 16 degrees expected in Victoria.

That will give way to rain showers and cooler days Friday and Saturday before temperatures bounce back for the weekend.