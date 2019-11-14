VICTORIA - Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for both north and west Vancouver Island.

The alerts warn of particularly wet and windy conditions along the island's coast over the weekend, beginning early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for rainfall amounts of roughly 100 millimetres over north Vancouver Island — which includes communities such as Port Hardy, Telegraph Cove and Port Alice — and west Vancouver Island, which includes Tofino and Bamfield.

On Saturday morning, west Vancouver Island is also set to see high winds, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada expects the rain and wind to turn to more mild conditions on Sunday.

The weather organization encourages residents to monitor potential rain or wind warnings from Environment Canada and to watch for high streamflow or flood watch advisories from the BC River Forecast Centre.

For the latest weather updates, visit Environment Canada's website here.