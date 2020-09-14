VICTORIA -- MLA for Cowichan Valley Sonia Furstenau has been voted in as the B.C. Green Party’s newest leader.

Furstenau beat out candidates Cam Brewer and Kim Darwin for her spot, winning 52.4 per cent of the second round of votes over Brewer’s 45.9 per cent.

Before being elected as the province’s Green Party leader, Furstenau worked as the house leader for the B.C. Green Caucus, was an area director for the CVRD, and worked as a teacher and non-profit administrator.

“I am so excited to lead the next generation of the B.C. Greens,” said Furstenau in a statement Monday.

“Our caucus has shown that by following evidence and working collaboratively we can achieve tangible outcomes for B.C. communities, and we’re just getting started,” she said.

The B.C. Green Party launched a three-month-long leadership contest in June after former leader Andrew Weaver announced his retirement from the party in November.

Furstenau will now replace interim party leader Adam Olson, effective immediately.