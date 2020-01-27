VICTORIA -- One of two remaining BC Green Party MLAs in the B.C. legislature has announced her bid to lead the party into the future.

Cowichan Valley MLA and deputy party leader Sonia Furstenau announced her intention to run for the B.C. Green leadership in Victoria Monday.

"B.C. needs a new style of leadership that listens to evidence and to communities," Furstenau said at an event in Victoria.

The announcement comes just a week after former party leader Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head, left the party to sit as an independent.

In December, the Greens announced that Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, would serve as interim party leader until a new leader is chosen.

A leadership contest is set to take place between June 15 and 26.

Furstenau also announced that she has hired two campaign managers and has raised more than $12,000.