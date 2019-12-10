VICTORIA -- BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver is taking his own advice, stepping down next month as leader and confirming he won't seek another term as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

"I think people should go in, do their bit and get out," Weaver told CTV News Monday. "I'm strongly, very much opposed to people who make a career out of politics."

Weaver says the time is right for him to move on from politics.

"I ran on a point of principle, to bring the climate policy back on track here and I feel like that's been accomplished."

The prominent climate scientist was the first provincial Green MLA elected back in 2013.

He says the legislation passed during this past fall session to combat greenhouse emissions is a crowning achievement, to his political career.

"The biggest success of course is CleanBC and the passage of the Climate Accountability Act," he said.

Weaver says his biggest regret is not stopping a massive LNG project from going ahead.

"The biggest failure is with respect to LNG Canada. I still don't think that that should be going forward because it was not cost-effective."

The former rugby player, who once turned a very public broken nose into a teachable moment about the perils of texting and walking wants to be remembered for his ethical approach to politics, and as a straight shooter. "The importance of truth and integrity and justice – and that I didn't overstay my welcome."

In regards to integrity, Weaver says the Speaker of the House, Daryl Plecas, earned his respect with his handling of the recent spending scandal at the legislature.

"I would say that Mr. Plecas is one of my favourite people in the whole building. He's a hero. He's a hero and British Columbians should view him as that."

Weaver says his most pleasant surprise during his time in politics is the friendship he developed with Premier John Horgan.

"Neither John or I would have thought that we would have been able to get on very well, but we're very similar people. That's what I really like about John. He's authentic. You know where you stand with him."

As for what's next for Weaver, a married father of two, he says it includes a likely return to teaching at UVic.

"Obviously I'm quite interested in teaching, so I could see spending time back at UVic. There's some books I need to write and some classes I need to teach."

His advice for the next party leader: "Develop a thick skin," he laughs.

Weaver's replacement will be selected in June, during a convention in Nanaimo.