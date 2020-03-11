VICTORIA -- Metal detectors and searches by sheriffs were in effect at a Victoria court room Wednesday, for the second day of the sentencing hearing for Daniel Creagh, a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Victoria father two years ago.

The victim, Joe Gauthier, was at a gathering with Creagh at a home on Hillside Avenue in the early morning hours of March 10, 2018. The two men had a heated altercation inside the home that eventually spilled out onto the street, at which point Creagh grabbed a knife and followed Gauthier out of the house.

Gauthier suffered two stab wounds, one to his shoulder and one to his left upper chest. The wound to his chest passed through his ribs and entered his heart, killing him.

The now 28-year-old Creagh looked straight ahead as he sat in the defendant’s box in red swaeat suit Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gauthier’s family and friends sat quietly as the Justice Jennifer Power reminded people in attendance that they were in a court of law and that they had to manage their emotions or remove themselves from the room.

Crown lawyers have asked that Creagh be handed a sentence of eight years in prison for the stabbing death of Gauthier. Meanwhile, Creagh’s defence lawyer has argued that a sentence of four to 10 years would be more appropriate.

The defence told the court that Creagh grew up in Port Alberni and lived in a home with an abusive father. His lawyer went on to say that Creagh's upbringing was in an environment of alcohol abuse and violence. He revealed to the court that, at the age of seven, Creagh saw his father leave a bar in a drunken state and fight with other bar patrons. Creagh then took his father home where his father continued to drink and physically abuse him.

The court then heard that at age 10, Creagh went to live with his mother, who had a stabilizing effect on his life. At age 15, however, his mother went to live in Nanaimo, leaving Creagh in the family home. He then turned to drugs and alcohol during this time and eventually dropped out of school in Grade 10.

Creagh has 11 prior convictions beginning in 2012; three were for assaults while the others were from braches of his conditions of release. The longest sentence he received was a nine month conditional sentence that was served in the community in 2016.

Creagh's defence lawyer told the court that he is remorseful and accepts full responsibility for the actions that caused the death of Gauthier.

His lawyer said Creagh has the support of his mother, his older brother and his uncle when he is released after serving his sentence for killing of Gauthier.

The defence wrapped up its closing arguments Wednesday. Justice Power will give her decision on Creagh's sentence at a later date.