VICTORIA -- It is a packed courtroom at the Victoria Courthouse Friday for the first day of sentencing of Daniel Creagh, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Victoria man.

Joe Gauthier, a father of four, was found dead outside of a house on Hillside Avenue near Hillside Shopping Centre in the early morning hours of Saturday March 10, 2018.

Metal detectors and a search by sheriffs were set up at the entrance of the courtroom Friday.

Once sentencing commenced, the court heard that heated words were exchanged between Creagh and Gauthier before Gauthier’s death.

After the altercation, Gauthier was stabbed twice, resulting in his death. Gasps and cries were heard in the courtroom after it was heard that he was also kicked in the head after being stabbed.

Following the attack, Creagh was found by police at a house in Langford.

In court, one of Gauthier’s sons had his victim impact statement read aloud by his mother.

In his statement, he addresses Creagh as the “guy who killed my dad” and says that he was just 12-years-old when he heard his father was dead.

“[…]I will never be able to look at my dad again and tell him I love him,” the court heard. “I turned 13 without him.”

In March 2018, Gauthier’s mother, Darlene Hogue, told CTV News that she was devastated and overwhelmed by the death of her son.

“My son never left the house without telling me he loved me,” she said. “He would do anything for anybody.”

Creagh who pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday, was originally charged with second degree murder.