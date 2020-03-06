VANCOUVER -- Police on Vancouver Island say they believe a pair of sexual assaults that occurred near bus stops in Greater Victoria late last month are related.

Saanich police first asked the public for help identifying a suspect on Feb. 29, saying a 17-year-old girl had been subjected to unwanted touching after getting off a bus at the Royal Oak exchange around 9:30 p.m. two days earlier.

Police said the man had approached the victim on a BC Transit bus and engaged her in conversation. When she got off the bus, he followed her and began to make unwanted sexual advances, culminating in the assault.

On Friday, police announced that they had been contacted by another woman on Wednesday. The 25-year-old told them she had been the victim of a similar assault around 10 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The suspect in that incident also engaged the victim in conversation on a bus, followed her off the bus and initiated unwanted sexual touching at a bus stop in the Quadra Street corridor, police said.

In a news release Friday, police said they believe the same suspect was responsible for both assaults.

They described the suspect as approximately 30 years old. He stands 5'7" tall and has "a dark complexion," black hair and an accent, police said, adding that they believe English is not his first language.

Police also released photos of the suspect, which show him boarding and riding the bus. On both occasions, the man got on the bus near Uptown shopping centre, police said.

Not shown in the photos is what police described as "a prominent balding spot" on the back of the suspect's head.

Saanich police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the assaults to call them at 250-475-4321. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.