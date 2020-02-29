VANCOUVER -- Police in Saanich are investigating the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in their jurisdiction Thursday evening.

In a news release, Saanich police said the incident began on a BC Transit bus around 9:30 p.m. A man on the bus approached the girl and began engaging her in conversation, police said.

When she got off the bus at Royal Oak bus exchange, the man followed her and began to make "unwanted sexual advancements towards her," according to police. This included unwanted touching.

Police say the girl was not physically injured during the sexual assault. They said she has been offered "various resources."

Police describe the suspect as approximately 30 years old, with black hair and a "dark complexion." They said he stands 5'7" tall and was wearing skinny jeans at the time of the assault. He spoke with an accent, police said, adding that they believe English was not his first language.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.