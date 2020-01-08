VICTORIA -- The Highlands community of Salt Spring Island has been placed under a boil water advisory as of Tuesday.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) and Island Health say that the boil water advisory has been issued for the Highland section of the Highland-Fernwood water service area due to a recent watermain break and repairs.

While repairs to the watermain have been made, further test are needed to ensure that the water is safe for drinking. As a precaution, until tests are complete the boil water advisory will remain in effect.

Meanwhile, a recent boil water advisory issued for East Sooke remains in effect. The advisory was initially issued for the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area on Jan. 2, and remains in effect as of Jan. 6.

Any resident who lives under a boil water advisory is encouraged to boil their drinking water for 1 minute to ensure it is disinfected from potential pathogenic microbes like Salmonella, Cryptosporidium, Hepatitis A and Norovirus.

Updates on both boil water advisories can be found on the CRD's website online here.

Further information on boil water advisories can be found on Island Health's website online here.